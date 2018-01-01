Huntsville neighbors speak out about the arrest for the 2017 shooting

A suspected killer has been brought from Georgia to Huntsville and charged with murder. The murder happened in Huntsville during a shootout last May 2017. The suspect ran.

But a traffic stop in Conyers, Georgia caught the murder suspect. On Saturday 38-year-old Brian Andre Simpson was extradited to Huntsville and charged with murder for killing 26-year-old LaDarius Turner.

Simpson is also charged with first- degree assault for shooting another man.

"I didn't know nothing. I didn't hear nothing. Until I come outside and see all of that. It about scared me to death," said neighbor Fay Pope.

Fay Pope lives next door to the house where last year's shooting happened. She was wide awake in her kitchen but didn't hear a sound.

Then she heard screams of grief, so Pope went to see if she could help.

"One woman was crying about everything and I was listening to her while she was talking about her grandson. I didn't know who the lady was," Pope said.

Cordarryl Toney lived in the house on brook manor avenue. Inside the garage , Toney was playing video games with Ladarius Turner and Montez Holt.

Police say Brian Simpson and a friend stopped by. Simpson and Toney got into an argument. Police said guns were drawn and bullets started flying. Toney was hit several times and was left paralyzed.

Turner was hit and killed by the gunfire.

"He was a god guy. He was. He had manners and never done nothing wrong. That's what I heard," Pope said.

Huntsville police told WAAY 31 Simpson was arrested several weeks after the Huntsville shooting, during a traffic stop.That was in Conyers, Georgia. The extradition went through, and he was hauled back to Huntsville and charged with murder Saturday.

"I'm happy when anything like that happens, when they catch people like that. But this all has to do with grief. That's how I feel about it," Pope said.

Fay pope said she's lived in this house for 40 years. She said it used to be quiet, but she's heartsick about recent shootings.

"I pray everyday for things to get better. I ask God for things to get better," Pope said.

Montez Holt was also hut by bullets during the shootout. He survived, but it's unclear who shot him.