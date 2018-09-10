Monday is the last day to participate in Huntsville's Music Ecosystem Survey. It's just one part of a 14 month music audit that's underway.
The audit is hoping to evaluate the economic and social impact of the local music scene. It also is supposed to determine different strengths and weaknesses. The survey is geared towards musicians and anyone who works in the local music scene.
The City told us told the company conducting the survey received about 1,000 responses thus far. The survey closes at 11:59. Results will be presented on October 3rd at the next public forum for the audit. The firm conducting the survey is also expected to talk about next steps for the city's music scene then.
Click here to take the survey.
Related Content
- Huntsville music survey closes Monday
- Huntsville's 'Musical Audit'
- Huntsville development adding multiple music venues
- Close call for Huntsville's historic Helion Lodge
- Historic Huntsville bowling alley closing up shop
- Dry But Feeling Close To 100 Monday
- Country Music Association Awards nominations
- Survey: Leave monument to Confederate dead alone
- Largest "Women in Music Weekend" in Alabama starts today in Huntsville
- Huntsville police close portions of Whitesburg Drive following wreck