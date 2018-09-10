Huntsville music survey closes Monday

Monday is the last day to participate in Huntsville's Music Ecosystem Survey. It's just one part of a 14 month music audit that's underway.

The audit is hoping to evaluate the economic and social impact of the local music scene. It also is supposed to determine different strengths and weaknesses. The survey is geared towards musicians and anyone who works in the local music scene.

The City told us told the company conducting the survey received about 1,000 responses thus far. The survey closes at 11:59. Results will be presented on October 3rd at the next public forum for the audit. The firm conducting the survey is also expected to talk about next steps for the city's music scene then.

Click here to take the survey.