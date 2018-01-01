Millennials more likely to buy homes in Huntsville, study finds

Millennials are a generation of renters, but the ones living in Huntsville are looking to buck the trend.

According to a Pew survey, 72 percent of renters hope to become homeowners.

Under-35 home ownership rates have seen a drop from 41 percent in 2007 to 34.7 percent in 2016.

SmartAsset looked at millennials' home ownership rate in the 200 largest U.S. cities in its third annual study.

Millennials in Huntsville are beating the trend and buying rather than renting. Huntsville landed number 17 on the top 25 list of where millennials are buying homes.

The study looked at two metrics:

The first is the 2016 millennial home ownership rate. This is the percent of millennials (under 35) who own their own homes.

The other metric is the 10-year change in millennial home ownership rate. This is the percent change in the millennial home ownership rate from 2007-2016. The data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2007 and 2016 one-year American Community Surveys.