Huntsville march to address issues facing women

Saturday's Huntsville Women's March will be held at Big Spring Park and includes speakers who will touch on many important topics impacting women not just across Alabama -- but across the nation.

Organizers told WAAY 31 this is something they thought of just 10 days ago -- and now say there are nearly 800 people expected to attend.

"This year has been a very strong year for women," said Jessica Huff, who is one of the Huntsville Women's March organizers.

She says this year's march message is particularly special.

"We've had the 'Me Too' movement and [recently in Alabama a lot of women stepped up and voted during the Senate race]," Huff said.

Women coming together to vote for the senate race is actually one of the main themes for the event as they say they're also trying to encourage more women to vote and even run for office.

"We will have registration tables where people can resister to vote," Huff said.

Huff says there will be resources for women who have experienced sexual assault, domestic violence or any other kind of abuse.

She says she is excited to see women from all walks of life stand together and support one another.

"It's just great that we have all this solidarity going on right now, we don't feel alone anymore," said Huff.

The event will be at Big Spring P{ark and run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.