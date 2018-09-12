Huntsville man sentenced for child-sex trafficking in Madison County

Billy Edwards was sentenced to 15 years in prison for paying the father of a 15-year-old to have sexual contact with the minor.

Edwards pleaded guilty in June to charges of commercial sex trafficking, coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in prostitution. He is also charged for possessing firearms as a convicted felon.

In Edward's plea, he acknowledged that he began paying the child's father in 2014.

The child's father pleaded guilty to coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in prostitution, and his sentencing date has not yet been set. He pleaded guilty to a separate charge in 2017 for illegally entering the U.S. after having been previously deported.