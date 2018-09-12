Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Huntsville man sentenced for child-sex trafficking in Madison County

Billy Edwards was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Posted: Sep. 12, 2018 5:36 PM
Updated: Sep. 12, 2018 5:46 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Billy Edwards was sentenced to 15 years in prison for paying the father of a 15-year-old to have sexual contact with the minor.

Edwards pleaded guilty in June to charges of commercial sex trafficking, coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in prostitution. He is also charged for possessing firearms as a convicted felon. 

In Edward's plea, he acknowledged that he began paying the child's father in 2014.

The child's father pleaded guilty to coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in prostitution, and his sentencing date has not yet been set. He pleaded guilty to a separate charge in 2017 for illegally entering the U.S. after having been previously deported. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
93° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 98°
Florence
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 91°
Decatur
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 95°
Scottsboro
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events