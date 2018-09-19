Huntsville man finds car riddled with bullets

Huntsville Police are investigating after a man said he left his apartment only to find his Chrysler PT Cruiser was riddled with bullets. It happened at an apartment complex near the intersection of Bob Wallace Avenue and Jordan Lane. At this point HPD does not have a suspect in this case, and the victim does not know why his vehicle was targeted.
