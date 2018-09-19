Clear
Huntsville man finds car riddled with bullets

The man said he was headed to the store when he made the scary discovery.

Posted: Sep. 19, 2018 7:16 AM
Posted By: Bill Young

Huntsville Police are investigating after a man said he left his apartment only to find his Chrysler PT Cruiser was riddled with bullets. It happened at an apartment complex near the intersection of Bob Wallace Avenue and Jordan Lane.  At this point HPD does not have a suspect in this case, and the victim does not know why his vehicle was targeted.

