Huntsville man charged with strangling mother

A Huntsville man is charged with murder after police said he admitted strangling his mother at their north Huntsville home.

Donald Marlon Mann, 58, was arrested early Monday morning and charged with the murder of his mother, Betty Scale, 83.

Police responded to an unattended death call at the home on Ford place Sunday and found Ford's body. Mann was not at the home at the time, police said.

After finding Mann, police said he confessed to strangling his mother.

Investigators said they believe Scale was killed several weeks ago.

Police did not release a possible motive for the killing.