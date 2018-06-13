Huntsville man charged with child porn possession

Huntsville police arrested a man on child pornography charges Tuesday after getting a tip that he was storing pornography in an online storage account.

Michael Burger, 35, was arrested Tuesday on three counts of child porn possession.

Huntsville police said the online storage provider Dropbox notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about child pornography being in Burger's Dropbox account. The company provided an IP address that investigators used to track him to Huntsville, police said.

Department of Homeland Security and Huntsville police investigators tracked the IP to Burger's home on Vanderbilt Drive and searched the home, where they said they found the computer. The computer had about 30 videos and an unknown number of pictures of children, police said.

Police said they don't believe any children in the pictures are local. The Department of Homeland Security is working to determine who the children are and where they're located.

At last check, Burger was still in the Madison County Jail awaiting bond.

Police said they expect to charge him with more crimes, and he may face federal charges.