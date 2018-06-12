Clear

Huntsville man arrested for pipe bomb possession

Police said the man's roommate was concerned and called police.

Posted: Jun. 12, 2018 10:57 AM

Huntsville police arrested a man Monday night after they said they found explosives in his home.

Thomas Earl Neal, 61, was arrested late Monday night at his home on Holmes Avenue near Appleby Street.

According to police, Neal's roommate called them and said Neal had explosives in his room and he was concerned for his safety.

Police responded and said Neal gave permission to search his room, where they found at least one pipe bomb.

No other explosives were found in the home or in two sheds outside, according to reports.

A bomb squad confiscated the explosives and Neal was charged with criminal possession of explosives.

His bond had not been set as of late Tuesday morning.

