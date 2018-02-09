Huntsville in discussion to annex 650 acres of riverfront property in Morgan County

Talks of creating a recreational district and urban development along the Tennessee River are underway in Huntsville.

An ordinance to annex land along the riverfront, effectively expanding the city’s footprint into Morgan County, was introduced at the Huntsville City Council meeting Thursday.

Dr. John Wisda, who owns roughly 650 acres of land in Laceys Spring, wants the city of Huntsville to annex his property, which is already divided into residential farms and includes the Riverside Event Center [currently under construction].

City leaders treaded lightly around the prospect of extending the city limits and did not release many details about the annexation proposal.

The land sits along the Tennessee River, east of U.S. Highway 231 South and River Loop Road, directly across the river from Ditto Landing. Mayor Tommy Battle told WAAY 31 the idea of bringing a recreational district along the waterfront, close to Ditto Landing, really makes sense.

Councilwoman Jennie Robinson, whose district the annexation would be adding to, also considered the proposal a strategic opportunity to partner with Ditto Landing. Robinson told WAAY 31 there’s talk of developing a park and a 60 acres lake in that area.

City leaders told WAAY 31 developing land along the riverfront has been in discussion for roughly 10 years.

A presentation on the annexation will be discussed at the next city council meeting February 22.