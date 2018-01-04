Huntsville home to 'World's Largest Working Jukebox'

Music has defined one part of north Alabama for generations. The passing this week of "Fame Recording Studios" founder Rick Hall reminds us of the role Muscle Shoals played in Rock and Roll history.

Scroll for more content...

There's a spot right here in the Rocket City that pays homage to that legacy – and few know it even exists.

Nowhere is north Alabama's rich music history on bigger display than right here in Huntsville.

We are home to the world's largest working jukebox! It stands at the corner of Cleveland Avenue and Meridian Street at A.M. Booth's Lumberyard and Sound Cell Recording Studios. Owner Doug Smith set it up to honor the greats of the industry. And not just the known names. Look closely and you'll notice a spot reserved for the latest North Alabama recording artist.

At 22 feet tall – it's a larger-than-life tribute to the legends who made their mark in music, from Huntsville to Muscle Shoals – no dime required! Thanks to technology, just stand on the sidewalk in front of your favorite song. Infrared sensors pick up your body heat and the jukebox plays your record.

There are sixteen songs, all recorded in north Alabama, some of them at Fame Studios. At the top is a collection of real musical instruments, frozen in time.

Be your own jukebox hero and check it out yourself!