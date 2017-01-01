Huntsville home severely damaged by fire

The house fire started just before 3 p.m. at the corner of Weatherly Road and Lily Flagg Circle and it took roughly an hour and a half to get under cotrol.

Scroll for more content...

The woman who lived there was able to make it out safely with her dog, but her home was severly damaged.

The Red Cross is providing assitance for her Monday night.

The Huntsville Fire Department told WAAY 31 that it took so long to fight the fire, because it was difficult for Firefighters to get around inside the home when they first arrived.

That meant that the 8 Huntsville Fire Department crews on scene had to fight the fire in a defensive manner.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.