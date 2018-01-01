Huntsville home raided twice in less than two months

WAAY 31 learned it was a stolen property warrant Madison County Deputies carried out at the home on Lydia Drive off Jordan Lane.

Friday morning's raid was not the first time Sheriff's deputies have been to the house.

The house on Lydia Drive was first hit by deputies in December and then again Friday.

Both visit by deputies were for stolen property warrants.

The Madison County Sheriff's office told WAAY 31 that six people were inside the home.

One was arrested Friday morning for having outstanding warrants from Madison Police.

The Sheriff's office also told WAAY 31 meth was found inside the home, but couldn't tell us if anyone is facing drug related charges.

WAAY 31 learned in December that the Madison County Sheriff's deputies served a search warrant for the same issue.

Nine people were arrested on various charge after that stolen property warrant was served.

Officials said during that raid multiple stolen items were found inside the house.

WAAY 31 is still waiting to learn the charges and names of those arrested in both raids.