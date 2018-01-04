Huntsville Veloce location chained shut: What we know

WAAY 31 has learned a Harvest man has been charged with theft from his place of business.

28-year-old Steven Culver is accused of stealing $2,800 worth of cash and gift cards from Veloce, an indoor go-karting business.

WAAY 31 tried to go by the business Thursday, but found the doors chained up.

We also tried to call the business, but no one answered our phone calls.

We checked their website and found the hours of operation listed and nothing about the business being closed.

Despite Culver wearing a Veloce polo in his mugshot, WAAY 31 has not been able to talk with employees to make sure Culver was actually an employee there. We called the company's corporate office on Thursday, but we have not heard back from them.

We also tried to call other Veloce locations.

ABC affiliate WATE in Knoxville, Tennessee confirmed the doors to the Veloce location were also locked in that city.

The company's location in Nashville closed back in April 2017. That's according to the company's website.

The only location we were able speak with over the phone Thursday was in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and an employee told us by phone they were unaware of any closings.

We are still trying to determine if the Huntsville location is permanently closed and if there is any connection between the doors be chained shut and the theft arrest for Steven Culver.