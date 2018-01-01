Huntsville firefighters respond to fire on carport

Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire overnight at a northwest Huntsville home.

The fire was at a home on Brook Hollow Circle, just east of Jordan Lane. Firefighters responded around 10 p.m. and said they found the carport of the home engulfed in flames.

One vehicle was destroyed and there was damage to the carport and some of the home's interior, according to firefighters.

The owner was not home at the time.

The cause of the fire hasn't been determined.