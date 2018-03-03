Huntsville firefighters practice rescuing their own

Huntsville Fire and Rescue is training it's newest class of cadets.



The 22 week program gives the fire firefighters training in multiple scenarios.

This week they practiced rescuing a downed firefighter from a building. It's called rapid intervention training.

Jessica Ann Smith one of the cadets in Huntsville Fire and Rescue's training school explained the scenarios are full of adrenaline.

The rapid intervention training happens inside a building in Madison County.

The room mimics a 2 story house, and it is filled with smoke.

"When you go into the building you are pretty much blind. It's smoky you might see some flashlights. There is a lot of yelling and a lot of banging. There's a lot of noise going on. You just have to focus on what you're doing" Smith explained.

Smith's cadet class passed the exercise, and their training officers told us they rescued the "downed" firefighter faster than expected.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue doesn't only do rapid intervention training for new firefighters, but for everyone to keep all their firefighters safe.