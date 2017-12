Huntsville emergency crews have reopoened Mastin Lake Road as they have rescued a man from an embankment off the street.



The wreck happened at the intersection of Adair Street around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Crews closed the road for more than two hours as they have rescued the man. They reopened the road after 4 p.m. once they recovered the vehicle.

Paramedics are transporting the man to the hospital with injuries, but he is in stable condition.