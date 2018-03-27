Huntsville could soon add 500 New residential properties near Redstone Arsenal

The city of Huntsville could soon add 500 new homes near Redstone Arsenal and in the process the planning commission is proposing to rezone a Triana community to make room for the new residential properties.

Scroll for more content...

The city is proposing to rezone 103 acres located on the west side of Triana Boulevard and Johnson Road.

If approve, the city would change a residential district, which includes McDonnell Elementary school and a neighborhood business district.

The rezoning will not change any school zones.

The planning commission public hearing is set for 5pm tomorrow at city hall.