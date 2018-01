Huntsville Fire Rescue responded to a fire Tuesday morning at a home on Sebring Street in Huntsville.

Officials told WAAY 31 the fire started in a van outside the home and spread to two other vehicles.

The side of the house also caught fire, but a spokesperson with Huntsville Fire Rescue told WAAY 31 the fire did not spread through the house.

Four units responded and Huntsville Police Department block off the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.