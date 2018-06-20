Some Huntsville Utilities customers getting new HVAC units

Huntsville Utilities is overseeing the installation of 200 new heating ventilation air conditioning (HVAC) units at the the Northwood public housing development.

The development is on Yukon Street just off of University Drive in Huntsville.

The Tennessee Valley Authority and Huntsville Housing Authority both put up $1 million to fund the program known as the Huntsville Home Uplift Project.

The housing authority told WAAY 31 those units should have been replaced five years ago, but they didn't have the money to make it happen.

"We would have had a lot of trouble with the decrease in funding right now coming up with the money to do this by ourselves," Sandra Eddlemon, Huntsville Housing Authority CEO, said.

The Tennessee Valley Authority is also focusing on the non-energy benefits that may come as a result of the new units.

They say these new units could positively impact resident's asthma or COPD.

They're also funding similar projects in Memphis, Nashville, Knoxville, and Chattanooga.