Huntsville School Resource Officers host summer camp

Monday kicked off Huntsville Police's School Resource Officer Youth Summer Camp.

About 75 students in the 4th, 5th and 6th grade were nominated by their principal and counselors for the summer camp.

Students selected to participate in the camp excelled in academics and behavior during the last school year.

"It's show them we are not just the uniform. They can come approach us come talk to us," said Eric Watkins one of the school resource officers.

18 Huntsville resource officers are spending their week building relationships with the students.

Watkins told me that makes their job easier when the school year starts.

On the first day of camp the students visited the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, but one sixth grader we talked to told us they're also learning from the officers on the field trips.

"They talk about friendship and don't be a bully because if you become a bully you're going to become something bad in your future," said 6th grader Caleb Harris.

Students from different schools throughout the district will spend the week going on different field trips and playing games with the officers.

Officer Watkins told us one of those days includes a field and water day.

"Truthfully what all us SRO's look forward to is the dodge ball," he said.

Harris told us he's growing closer to the officers.

"They are fun and they protect us. They will protect you anyway that's possible," he said.

"We're just changing the narrative of who police are and just showing them we are regular individuals," Watkins added.

The week long camp is free to all the students, and was made possible by community donations.