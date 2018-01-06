Huntsville Public Works crews prepare for potential ice accumulations

It could get a little messy Sunday into the start of next week with the potential for ice in portions of the Tennessee Valley

With the potential for dangerous weather, WAAY 31 wanted to know how Huntsville's Public Works Department prepares for icy conditions.

The department says they didn't have to salt any roads last winter, but they want people to know if the roads freeze, crews are ready to respond.

"I bought de-icing salt because I'm afraid it's going to get icy and I want to be prepared," said Anne Galway, who lives in Huntsville.

Galway says she's not used to the freezing temperatures that have swept through the Tennessee Valley for more than a week, but she wants to be prepared if the bad weather hits.

Huntsville crews are on standby this weekend if the roads ice.

"The city of Huntsville will be monitoring with other first responders like Huntsville fire and police and EMA that enter the Tennessee Valley," said Huntsville Public Works Director Chris McNeese.

He told WAAY 31 that if the roads do ice over this weekend than you shouldn't be driving.

"There is no need for anyone to be on the road. We would prefer everyone stay at home where it's safe and avoid any potential access due to the icy conditions," he said.

And Galway agrees with public works officials over the dangers.

"I don't think anyone should drive on ice. It's unsafe at any speed," she said.

If you experience icy roads and it's after hours or during the weekend the city asks you to call Huntsville police to report the hazard.