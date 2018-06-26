Clear

Huntsville Police warn of a new scam

A new scam is making its way around Huntsville and police want you to be aware.

Huntsville Police is warning people not to fall for a scam making the rounds in the area.

Officials warn scammers are stealing your name and ruining your credit by obtaining your credit card information, ordering packages online, then intercepting them before you have the chance to take them inside.

Huntsville Police say if you receive a package through the mail that you didn’t order, you need to call them immediately. Police say you need to react as quickly as possible to prevent damage to your credit.

