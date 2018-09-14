Huntsville Police trying to identify burglary suspect

Huntsville police are trying to identify a female suspect who they said burglarized a home in Huntsville. The burglary happened in the 500 block of Pratt Avenue. The suspect was seen on home surveillance video taking multiple items and stuffing them into a bag and box. You can watch the footage on WAAY 31's Facebook page.

The crime happened Septemeber 5th, and police are asking anyone with information to come forward. You can contact an officer by going to your local police station, or calling 256-746-4130 to speak with Lieutenant Michael Johnson.