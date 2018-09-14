Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Five Points home raided by FBI agents Full Story

Huntsville Police trying to identify burglary suspect

Huntsville police are asking for help identifying a woman wanted for burglary

Posted: Sep. 14, 2018 12:09 PM
Updated: Sep. 14, 2018 1:06 PM
Posted By: Samantha Norman

Huntsville police are trying to identify a female suspect who they said burglarized a home in Huntsville. The burglary happened in the 500 block of Pratt Avenue. The suspect was seen on home surveillance video taking multiple items and stuffing them into a bag and box. You can watch the footage on WAAY 31's Facebook page.

The crime happened Septemeber 5th, and police are asking anyone with information to come forward. You can contact an officer by going to your local police station, or calling 256-746-4130 to speak with Lieutenant Michael Johnson.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
94° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 102°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
93° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 100°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Decatur
Clear
94° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 101°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
93° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 101°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events