Huntsville Police try new training tactic for cadets

The Huntsville Police Department is trying something completely new with the cadets going through the police academy right now.

Bob Jackson has lived in Huntsville for decades.

He's excited to see another crop of cadets getting trained, because he's seen how crime has changed in the area.

"We're having a lot more murders in the city now than we used to. I've been here since 1957. Almost all my life I've been in Huntsville and we never used to have the crime we got today," said Jackson.

HPD is trying out the new policy of pairing every cadet with a mentor who is an officer already.

Right now, instructors at the academy are extremely tough on the cadets and for good reason; they're becoming officers.

That's where the mentors come into play.

They'll mentor them in academics, physically, or emotionally to get through the rigorous academy.

HPD doesn't know if it will help with the 20-30% drop out rate of cadets, because this is the first time they've done it.

Jackson is behind the idea.

"Being tough on them is good, but show a little compassion might help also. What ever it takes to get more policemen in the city," said Jackson.

Even if all 22 cadets going through the academy right now graduate and become officers, which HPD said is unlikely, the department said me they'll still be understaffed.

Right now there are 411 officers with the department.

HPD told WAAY 31 they need about 40 officers to be fully staffed, which they said is unlikely to happen, because officers are retiring faster than they can recruit and train new ones.