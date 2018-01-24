Huntsville Police seek suspect following fatal shooting

Huntsville Police are working to track down the person responsible for a shooting in north Huntsville.

Officers were called to the 3000 block of West Tucker Drive around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning for a shooting call.

When they arrived, they found a 20-year-old male victim who died from a single gunshot wound to the chest. Police told WAAY 31 that the homeowner witnessed the shooting and called 911.

Investigators said the man was shot inside the home and are working on establishing a timeline.

Police have identified the victim, but are withholding his name until his family can be properly notified.

Investigators are working on identifying and tracking down the suspect in the shooting. No one is in custody at this time.