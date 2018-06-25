Huntsville Police searching for theft suspect

The Huntsville Police are searching for a theft suspect.
According to authorities the suspect is a woman.
They tell us the suspect has stolen from Solid Beauty Supply on Pulaski Pike multiple times.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Huntsville Police Department.
