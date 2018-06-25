Clear

Huntsville Police searching for theft suspect

They tell us the suspect has stolen from Solid Beauty Supply on Pulaski Pike multiple times.

Posted: Jun. 25, 2018 11:32 AM
Updated: Jun. 25, 2018 12:18 PM
Posted By: Gabrielle Ferrell

The Huntsville Police are searching for a theft suspect. 

Scroll for more content...

According to authorities the suspect is a woman. 

They tell us the suspect has stolen from Solid Beauty Supply on Pulaski Pike multiple times. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Huntsville Police Department. 

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 99°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 99°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
Decatur
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 98°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 92°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events