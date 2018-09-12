Huntsville Police recover more than $40,000 worth of drugs

Thomas Watson is in the Madison County Jail Wednesday and is being held on a $2.6 million dollar bond. He's accused of trafficking heroin in the City of Huntsville.

WAAY 31 learned Watson was one of four people arrested on drug charges during a recent bust. Narcotic agents recovered heroin along with other drugs, weapons, and money inside several homes in north Huntsville.

Huntsville Police, SWAT, and multiple drug enforcement agencies helped serve the eight warrants that helped investigators arrest four people.

The multi-agency investigation found about 40,000 dollars worth of heroin they believe was Watson's. That's equal to about 170 hits of the drug.

"There is more people using deadly drugs. This heroin opioid epidemic is deadly," said Russell Glass an addiction counselor.

Huntsville Police believe Watson is a part of a heroin trafficking organization, and Glass told us he thinks police are right.

"Folks that are street dealers are selling to support their own habit. This guy is certainly not i would think," he said.

Huntsville Police said agents found $9,000 and several guns when they arrested Watson. According to police, evidence in these lengthy investigations can be gathered through informants and undercover police officers.

The other three people arrested were caught with marijuana, guns and cocaine. All the drugs recovered will be sent for toxicology.