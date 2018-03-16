Huntsville Police officers save people from burning apartment building

WAAY 31 learned about the heroic efforts of three Huntsville Police Officers.

Scroll for more content...



They ran into a burning apartment building to make sure everyone got out alive.

"I went to the area where the fire was. I started beating on doors. Initially, people weren't coming out. I started banging harder, and people started coming out slowly," said Officer Tanius Scott.

The fire happened at the Brixworth Apartments off Old Madison Pike while more than a dozen people were sleeping inside.

The officers told WAAY 31, they just happened to be at the right place at the right time. They were responding to a domestic disturbance at the complex when they noticed the building was on fire.

"That night it was so windy that when the wind hit it the fire totally engulfed the whole building," said Officer Lenzie Albert.

Scott told us they banged on doors trying to wake up the people inside, but they were especially concerned about people living on the second floor.

"The flames were so intense. They were literally pushing me back. I knew there was no way I was going to make it up there," said Scott.

One man came out of his unit on fire, according to the officers.

"I had to tell him sir, you're on fire. Stop drop and roll. He kinda looked at me real quick. He stop dropped and rolled and put the fire out himself, " Officer David Jones explained.

That image is something Jones can't get out of his mind.

"His hair, I remember his hair in flames and the back of his shirt just burning," he said.

All three told WAAY 31, Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded within minutes, but the officers didn't think their job was done.

"The next responsibility as far as I was concerned was getting a list of residents in apartment 9 to make sure we did get everyone out of the building," said Albert.

The trio are humble about saving lives and risking they're own, and told me they did what anyone would do.

"It was a blessing we were so close to the building to evacuate people and get them out," Albert added.

The officers told us they weren't working alone to evacuate the building. They also had some help from workers in a nearby restaurant.

WAAY 31 checked with Huntsville Fire and Rescue this afternoon, and they told us the cause of the fire is still under investigation.