Huntsville Police issue two murder warrants

Warrants have been issued to two men suspected in the murder of Ryan Baker.

Posted: Sep. 17, 2018 5:30 PM
Updated: Sep. 17, 2018 5:38 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Warrants have been issued for two men suspected in the murder of Ryan Baker on July 13, 2018 at the Budget Inn on University Drive in Huntsville.

The suspects, Atimothy Pullen and Shaquan Horton, have both been seen as complicit in the murder.

Horton's warrant was served today, and he was booked into the Madison County Jail. He was taken into custody at a traffic stop. Pullen is being held in the Lincoln County Jail on unrelated charges, but he is expected to be transferred this week.

