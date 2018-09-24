Huntsville Police identify victims in double homicide

As Huntsville Police investigators continue to search for a suspect in a double homicide, investigators have released the names of the victims.

Around 5 p.m. on Friday, officers said a child approached witnesses at the Merrimac Manor mobile home park on Triana Boulevard. The child reportedly said that there were two dead people in the home.

When investigators arrived at the mobile home, they found the bodies of Shawntia Jackson, 22, and Dajun Hardy, 24.

As of early Monday morning, Huntsville Police have not released the cause of death for either Jackson or Hardy, but the Madison County Coroner told WAAY 31 that autopsies were scheduled for both later in the day.

Zyrus Andrews, a friend of Hardy, told WAAY 31 on Saturday that he saw bullet holes in the glass of the home when he went by the residence. Huntsville Police have not confirmed that Jackson and Hardy were killed by being shot.