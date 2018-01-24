UPDATE: Huntsville police identify victim in overnight murder

Police are looking for the person who killed a teenager Wednesday in an early-morning shooting.

Dimitrick Mims Jr., 19, was killed in the 3000 block of West Tucker Drive around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police said when they arrived, they found Mims dead from a single gunshot wound to the chest. Police told WAAY 31 that the homeowner witnessed the shooting and called 911.

Investigators said Mims was shot inside the home and are working on establishing a timeline.

Investigators are working on identifying and tracking down the suspect in the shooting. No one is in custody at this time.