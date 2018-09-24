Police: Fatal 'hit and run' victim was actually stabbed; vehicle sought

Huntsville Police are looking for a car believed to be connected with the fatal stabbing of a woman in South Huntsville on Saturday night.

Police responded to a homicide at approximately 9 p.m. around Ivory Lane and Green Cove Road. The victim is 29-year-old Tiffany Dawn Kelley. The incident was originally reported as a pedestrian struck, but police are now reporting that she was stabbed to death. It has been determined that her body was never hit by a vehicle.

Kelley was put in the roadway and her vehicle was stolen. Law enforcement is currently attempting to locate the vehicle. She was last seen at the Dollar General store nearby.

Police are attempting to locate persons of interest and are looking for a 2006 light gold or silver Nissan Sentra with the license plate 47YC784.

This is an active investigation and WAAY 31 will update as more information comes in.

