Huntsville Police explain how new technology is making streets safer

WAAY 31 is working to learn more about gunshot detectors and surveillance cameras the City has installed to help fight violent crime. Huntsville Police is testing them out on three different streets in North Huntsville.

"I think it's really good. I really like it. I hope and pray it's going to help and keep trouble out of here," said Sharron Lim.

Although the trial program only started two weeks ago, Huntsville Police say officers are seeing results. Captain Jeffery Rice told us there’s no record of any criminal activity on Sonya Drive since the surveillance started. However, that's not the case everywhere.

"In our other areas, we have received some gunshot detection information and what not," Rice said.

Rice said he's excited north Huntsville is testing the technology but thinks if the test program expands it should spread across the city. Councilman Devyn Keith said he's heard a lot of positive feedback from the community.

"We've gotten more calls and I think Captain can agree to it that they want more cameras. Again, I think we need to take time to figure out what we should do with the cameras and what we shouldn't do. What effects on the community they have what effects they do not," said Councilman Devyn Keith.

However, if neighborhoods change their mind about technology and think like it's hindering privacy instead of making areas safer. Keith said the city would reevaluate their placement.

"These things can be moved. The community comes together and says they're all uncomfortable. If the majority don't want them and they feel safe in their neighborhood then we will call Huntsville utilities and take them down," Keith added.

Now the City hasn't said how long the trial program for the devices will last. They're currently testing out the devices for free and still are working to secure funding if they decide to purchase them.