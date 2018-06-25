Clear

Huntsville Police are asking for your help to solve a year old murder

Police need public's help searching for a killer one year after shooting

Posted: Jun. 25, 2018 12:39 PM
Posted By: Mackenzi Hicks

Huntsville Police are asking for the public's help to find the person responsible for shooting and killing Pery Corn, 46 years old of Huntsville.

Scroll for more content...

The shooting happened a year ago on June 27th at Corn's home on Barbara Drive & Peachtree Street in Huntsville. WAAY 31 covered the shooting when it happened. Police said the shooting happened during a robbery. We talked with the wife of Percy Corn, who told us a man wearing a skimask came into their home demanding money. She said her husband handed over his wallet, but the gunman demanded more, then shot Corn.

If you have any information, Huntsville Police ask you give them a call at 256-722-7100 or click “submit a tip” on our crime stoppers page.

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 99°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 99°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
Decatur
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 98°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 92°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
You Found Frank!

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events