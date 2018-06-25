Huntsville Police are asking for your help to solve a year old murder

Huntsville Police are asking for the public's help to find the person responsible for shooting and killing Pery Corn, 46 years old of Huntsville.
The shooting happened a year ago on June 27th at Corn's home on Barbara Drive & Peachtree Street in Huntsville. WAAY 31 covered the shooting when it happened. Police said the shooting happened during a robbery. We talked with the wife of Percy Corn, who told us a man wearing a skimask came into their home demanding money. She said her husband handed over his wallet, but the gunman demanded more, then shot Corn.
If you have any information, Huntsville Police ask you give them a call at 256-722-7100 or click “submit a tip” on our crime stoppers page.
