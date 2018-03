Two years ago the Huntsville Police introduced a Prescription Drug Take Back program by installing a medication drop box in the lobby of the Public Safety Complex.

The drop box has taken in approximately 2,450 pounds of prescription drugs since 2016 and just over 400 pounds were discarded in the last quarter.

Huntsville Police said, anyone with unwanted or expired prescription drugs can discard of them anytime at 815 Wheeler Ave.