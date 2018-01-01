wx_icon Huntsville 27°

Huntsville Police: Man in custody after early morning chase

The chase started more than 4 miles away from where it ended.

Posted: Jan. 15, 2018 5:54 AM
Updated: Jan. 15, 2018 5:56 AM
Posted By: Sydney Martin

A man is in custody Monday morning after leading Huntsville Police on a more than a 4 mile chase. 

It started along Airport Road and ended on Wellman Avenue at Andrew Jackson Way in 5 Points. 

Police told WAAY 31 they recieved a domestic disturbance call right before 4:30 a.m., and when officers responded a man involved in the dispute got in a car and took off. 

 The chase ended after the man hit a curb and got a flat tire, according to Police.

He is expected to face multiple charges.

Officials on scene told WAAY 31 no one was injured.

