Huntsville Police: Man in custody after early morning chase

A man is in custody Monday morning after leading Huntsville Police on a more than a 4 mile chase.

It started along Airport Road and ended on Wellman Avenue at Andrew Jackson Way in 5 Points.

Police told WAAY 31 they recieved a domestic disturbance call right before 4:30 a.m., and when officers responded a man involved in the dispute got in a car and took off.

The chase ended after the man hit a curb and got a flat tire, according to Police.

He is expected to face multiple charges.

Officials on scene told WAAY 31 no one was injured.