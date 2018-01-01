wx_icon Huntsville 53°

Huntsville Planning Commission approves controversial zoning change

The change is a win for a housing developer who is planning to build more homes on top of Green Mountain. People who already live there are against it.

Posted: Feb. 27, 2018 9:48 PM
Updated: Feb. 27, 2018 9:48 PM
Posted By: Kody Fisher

The Huntsville Planning Commission unanimously passed a zoning change for a development on top of Green Mountain.

They approved changing 77 acres zoned as residential 1 to residentional 1-A.

That would allow for housing plot sizes to be smaller, which means more homes could be built on the land.

Several people who live on Green Mountain are not happen with this change.

"This is all about our future and the character of what we thought we were all building toward and we're very disappointed," said John Lacik.

The developer disagrees with those people.

"The request was 'can I make my side yard five foot smaller' and the purpose of that was for me to be able to offer more of my portfolio," said developer Mike Friday.

This issue will now go before the Huntsville City Council for final approval.

There will be another public hearing like the one Tuesday night for people to voice their concerns about the change.

