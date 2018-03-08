Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

Panoply festival returns to Huntsville

Panoply kicks off at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, April 27th, welcoming back favorite local and regional musical acts as well as nationally-recognized and critically-acclaimed bands and musicians, the Art Marketplace presented by Toyota Motor Manufacturing of Alabama, STEAM Interactives, craft beer, festival food, select local food trucks and more

Posted: Mar. 8, 2018 12:09 PM
Updated: Mar. 8, 2018 12:47 PM
Posted By: Meghan Dooley

The city of Huntsville announced the festival's highlights and headliners for this year's event. 

Scroll for more content...

The city says this year they have more visual artists, musicians and interactive artists than ever before. 

In total - they'll have 50 performances across three stages. They say this year their saturday night guest artist is steven page from
the Barenaked Ladies. 

"We always want to keep panoply new and fresh year after year," said Art Director for Huntsville, Allison Dillion-Jauken.

The event will be April 27th through the 29th at Big Spring Park in Huntsville. 

Marks the 36th anniversary of Huntsville's largest downtown event.

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 38°
Florence
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 42°
Fayetteville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 37°
Decatur
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Scottsboro
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 36°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events