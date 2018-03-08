Panoply festival returns to Huntsville

The city of Huntsville announced the festival's highlights and headliners for this year's event.

The city says this year they have more visual artists, musicians and interactive artists than ever before.

In total - they'll have 50 performances across three stages. They say this year their saturday night guest artist is steven page from

the Barenaked Ladies.

"We always want to keep panoply new and fresh year after year," said Art Director for Huntsville, Allison Dillion-Jauken.

The event will be April 27th through the 29th at Big Spring Park in Huntsville.

Marks the 36th anniversary of Huntsville's largest downtown event.