Huntsville mayor weighs in on top issues facing Alabama

Mayor Tommy battle shared his thoughts on a recent article from Alabama Political Reporter concerning the top issues facing the state.

Alabama Political Reporter released their first Influentials Poll, which listed eight key items the state needs to focus on.

• Infrastructure

• Encouraging New Industry

• Workforce Development

• Budgeting Reform

• Increasing taxes

• Strengthen/Clarify Ethics Reform

• School Choice/Charter Schools

• Build New Prisons

At the top of the list was infrastructure, encouraging new industry and work force development.

The lowest ranking priorities for the state by a wide margin were building new prisons and school choice/charter schools.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, who’s also running for governor, believes two key issues were left off the list. Battle said funding public education and having strong leadership in Montgomery should also be priorities.

“When you look at the priorities that we’ve got to have in the state, we’ve got to have leadership. And leadership means being a servant leader and going out and serving the people. Trying to make sure that everything you do that you’re thinking about how can I make my community better, how can I make my state better. That is key. And then the second portion of it was about public education. Public education is the key element to any industrial development, to any prosperous community,” Battle said.

The poll was completed by local lawmakers, consultants, media analyst, lobbyists and other public figures.