Parade organizers say the 2018 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration Parade is canceled.

The Delta Theta Lambda Chapter of Alphi Phi Alpha made the announcement Thursday, as winter weather could leave icy conditions for the Saturday event.

Organizers offered an apology to parade participants for any inconvenience the cancelation brings forth.

Temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing Saturday, and there is a threat for ice accumulation on Friday.