Pharmacists from Walgreens will be administering free flu shots at the Huntsville-Madison County Public Library on Tuesday, September 25 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and October 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Downtown Huntsville Library's front entrance.
Related Content
- Huntsville Library offers free flu shots
- Huntsville Police officer shot
- South Huntsville library groundbreaking set for January
- Decatur Police offering parents free identification kits
- Topgolf is offering free class for women
- Huntsville gets first free public archery park
- Free small business workshop in Huntsville
- Free adoptions at Huntsville Animal Services
- One person shot in north Huntsville
- Goodbye Grissom, Hello library
Scroll for more content...