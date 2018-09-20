Clear
Huntsville Library offers free flu shots

The flu clinic will be at the library on September 25 and October 20.

Posted: Sep. 20, 2018 3:53 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Pharmacists from Walgreens will be administering free flu shots at the Huntsville-Madison County Public Library on Tuesday, September 25 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and October 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Downtown Huntsville Library's front entrance.

