Huntsville KFC scheduled for makeover

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- One of Huntsville's Kentucky Fried Chicken locations is getting a makeover.

The KFC on Memorial Parkway South will be renovated as apart of a multi-million-dollar nationwide KFC brand revamp.

The remodel will start next week, and is tentatively scheduled to relaunch in mid-October.

The drive through will be closed from Oct. 1-3 but will remain open during the rest of the remodel process.

According to the franchise owner, the new redesign places Colonel Sanders' image front and center, features family-style seating.