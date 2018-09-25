Clear
BREAKING NEWS: One man dead from explosion in Arab Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Huntsville KFC scheduled for makeover

One of Huntsville's Kentucky Fried Chicken locations is getting a makeover.

Posted: Sep. 25, 2018 3:24 PM
Posted By: WAAY-TV Staff

Photo Gallery 3 Images

The KFC on Memorial Parkway South will be renovated as apart of a multi-million-dollar nationwide KFC brand revamp.
The KFC on Memorial Parkway South will be renovated as apart of a multi-million-dollar nationwide KFC brand revamp.
The KFC on Memorial Parkway South will be renovated as apart of a multi-million-dollar nationwide KFC brand revamp.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- One of Huntsville's Kentucky Fried Chicken locations is getting a makeover.

The KFC on Memorial Parkway South will be renovated as apart of a multi-million-dollar nationwide KFC brand revamp.

The remodel will start next week, and is tentatively scheduled to relaunch in mid-October.

The drive through will be closed from Oct. 1-3 but will remain open during the rest of the remodel process.

According to the franchise owner, the new redesign places Colonel Sanders' image front and center, features family-style seating.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Fayetteville
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 92°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events