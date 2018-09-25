Huntsville KFC scheduled for makeover

Photo Gallery 3 Images
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- One of Huntsville's Kentucky Fried Chicken locations is getting a makeover.
The KFC on Memorial Parkway South will be renovated as apart of a multi-million-dollar nationwide KFC brand revamp.
The remodel will start next week, and is tentatively scheduled to relaunch in mid-October.
The drive through will be closed from Oct. 1-3 but will remain open during the rest of the remodel process.
According to the franchise owner, the new redesign places Colonel Sanders' image front and center, features family-style seating.
