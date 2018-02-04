Huntsville Jr. High student dies from complications of flu

A Huntsville Junior High School student has died after suffering complications from the flu.

According to school administrators, Aaron Masterson died today at Huntsville Hospital.

The school plans to have grief counselors on campus to help students cope with their schoolmate’s death.

Here is a statement sent to parents:

“Good evening Panther Family,

Today has been a sad day for many members of our Huntsville Junior High School community. One of our students, Aaron Masterson, died Sunday, February 4, 2018 at Huntsville Hospital due to complications from the Flu B. As a school community, we send our condolences to his family and friends. We will support the Masterson family and our students as we navigate the process of loss with counselors and lots of love. Our students who knew him well along with those who did not know him at all will need love and support during this difficulty time as they struggle with questions about death and grief. We will have additional counselors available here at school and areas designated for students to go to for support.

Please keep the Masterson family and our HJHS Panther Family in your thoughts and prayers.

Stephanie Wieseman | Principal

Huntsville Junior High School”