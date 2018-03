Huntsville Junior High School was evacuated Wednesday morning after a threat was made against the school.

Huntsville City Schools spokesman Keith Ward said around 11 a.m. the district evacuated the school because of a bomb threat. Ward said he did not know how the message was received, but it was being treated as a credible threat.

Huntsville police said the threat was made by phone by what sounded like a juvenile.

Students were back in the building by 11:30 a.m.