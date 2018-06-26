Huntsville Islamic members reacts to Trump travel ban

After Tuesday's ruling in Washington, the Supreme Court upheld (5-4 vote) President Donald Trump's travel ban that will restrict travel from seven different countries, five of which are Muslim-majority.

However once speaking with members of the Huntsville community, many were disappointed with the ruling, including Huntsville Islamic Center member Deborah Abu-Alrub.

"...living in a country where we are known to be inclusive and all are welcome however this particular ruling does not reflect that," Abu-Alrub said.

Even though it's called a travel ban, Abu-Alrub calls it something else.

"...It's not considered a travel ban, it's considered a Muslim ban," Abu-Alrub said.

In a news release, Alabama Republican chairman Terry Lathan told WAAY31 that she is in favor of the travel ban and the Supreme Court's ruling.

In part of the statement, Lathan says that the decision is "not a policy of discrimination. It is a policy on the security of our nation." Lathan ends her statement by saying "we applaud the Supreme Court's decision on this matter".

The travel ban is placed on seven different countries that include: Iran, Syria, Libya, Yemen, Somalia,Venezuela and North Korea.