Huntsville Hospital affiliates with Lincoln Health Systems

Huntsville Hospital entered into a strategic affiliation agreement with Lincoln Health Systems.

Posted: Sep. 17, 2018 3:42 PM
Updated: Sep. 17, 2018 3:45 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Huntsville Hospital Health System entered into a strategic affiliation agreement with Lincoln Health Systems that was effective as of September 10, 2018. 

According to Huntsville Hospital, the agreement is not a purchase nor an acquisition but rather an initiative to increase efficiency in the delivery of medical services to residents of the Tennessee valley. The hospital said that Lincoln Health Systems will benefit from shared services, cost savings and physician services like specialist rotation and recruitment support.

Candie Starr, the CEO of Lincoln Health Systems, said that the health system had been seeking a partnership for several years due to increasing challenges to health care and more specifically small rural hospitals and health systems.

"We were in need of support and strength to face the hurdles ahead, and we are excited to have found this in a fellow non-profit health system so close to our own,” Starr said.

