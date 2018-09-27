Clear
Huntsville Fire & Rescue plan to burn home for training exercise

The home is located in the Blossomwood neighborhood and is slated to start burning Friday morning.

Posted: Sep. 27, 2018 2:05 PM
Updated: Sep. 27, 2018 2:39 PM
Posted By: Sydney Martin

WAAY 31 got a look at the home Huntsville Fire and Rescue plan to burn down Friday. The Captain is warning anyone who lives or is near downtown Huntsville that if they see lots of smoke, then it's most likely coming from their training exercise. The home is located in the Blossomwood neighborhood on Annandale Road.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue have worked to prepare a home in the Blossomwood neighborhood. Door, light fixtures, carpet and other items were removed from the inside in preparation for the exercise. The department said crews will be at the house along with HEMSI throughout the day Friday, while the exercise is underway. New firefighters will be sent inside to fight the firefighters for the training, and supervisors will be given a chance to practice protocol.

"You got heat, you got smoke, it's going to travel in different directions. Those are things we actually fight every day in a house fire. The experience you get on a house, having one you can possibly go in and fight, it's an invaluable lesson and training for us and our guys," said Captain Frank McKenzie with Huntsville Fire and Rescue.

McKenzie said the house had to be meet criteria to be used for the training exercise. It couldn't have any asbestos and needed to be structurally sound to make sure the firefighters weren't being put into harm's way. The department said the homeowners donated their home, because they plan on rebuilding it after it's burned down.

According to Huntsville Fire and Rescue, they plan to start the exercise on Friday morning and hope to have it done by late afternoon. The department said the training will be rescheduled if there is inclement weather in the area.

