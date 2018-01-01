Huntsville Depot Gets New Exhibit

The Historic Huntsville Depot will open a new exhibit to the public in March 2019.

"Madison County-200 Years of Progress" will be a walk through exhibit which chronicles 200 years of Madison County's rich history.

The exhibit is designed to highlight the people and events that make Madison County unique. "Madison County-200 Years of Progress" will honor Alabama's Bicentennial and the important role of Madison County in the state's history.





“When they (visitors) walk through this exhibit even if they’re from here, I hope they say ‘wow I did not know that’ and maybe go and try to look it up a little more," said Bart Williams, the Executive Director with EarlyWorks Family of Museums.

The EarlyWorks Society made a $100,000 donation for the exhibit during a news conference on Tuesday.

The exhibit will be housed on the second floor of the Historic Depot Building once it is opened to the public.