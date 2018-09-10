Clear

Huntsville Death Investigation

Huntsville police are investigating a dead body found inside a home.

Posted: Sep. 10, 2018 2:35 PM
Posted By: Alexandra Torres-Perez

The Huntsville Police Department are investigating a man's death after his body was found inside a home on Greenhill Drive.

Police still don't know if the death was a suicide of homicide, and the man's identity has not been released.

WAAY 31 has a crew on the scene and is working to get more information.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events